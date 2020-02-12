Courtney Love wins Icon Award at NME Awards 2020: “I didn’t prepare any speech, I’m sorry”

Courtney Love has been honoured with the Icon Award at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Annie Mac, the grunge legend took to the stage to Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ and said: “Thank you so much, I didn’t prepare any speech, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to be disrespectful. I woke up this morning and I have the honour of picking up this fuck you thing (waves NME award), which is fantastic in the capital of this fantastic country where I first picked up a New Musical Express in I don’t know, 1981 in fucking Liverpool where I read the other day I lost my virginity to Joy Division’s ‘Isolation’.

Advertisement

“I think that’s psychotic. I’m also 18 months sober today. I can’t believe that and that’s pretty wild. Thank so much, I’m very honoured. Thanks a lot. ”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.