Courtney Marie Andrews announces debut poetry collection ‘Old Monarch’

Courtney Marie Andrews has announced the forthcoming release of her debut poetry, Old Monarch.

The book will be published through Andrews McNeel and available from May 13 in the UK. The collection is divided into three sections, and its poems touch on themes of childhood, family, leaving home, falling in love and becoming an adult.

“Last summer while on an island out at sea, I decided to finish some poems I started years ago. Pondering metaphysical transformation, I collected these questions and instilled them onto these pages,” Andrews said in a post on Instagram.

“From my childhood in Arizona to allegorical gardens of rest, you can follow my journey as an Old Monarch. Between its pages, I hope you find patterns of your own path reflected.”

Andrews released her latest album, ‘Old Flowers’, last year through Fat Possum. NME gave the record a four-star review upon its release, saying the singer “pours her heart out for this intimate and stripped-back collection”.

“With instrumentation provided solely by Andrews and two other musicians – Matthew Davidson on everything from bass and pedal steel to pump organ and Big Thief’s James Krivchenia on drums – her hushed, acoustic sound of her seventh album is fittingly meditative.”

Following the release of ‘Old Flowers’, Andrews shared a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘America’, alongside Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé.