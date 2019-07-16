Coventry councillor calls for The Specials to receive hometown honour

They made a live return to the city last week

A plea has been made for The Specials to be honoured by their home city of Coventry.

The iconic group, who released their Number 1 album ‘Encore’ earlier this year, played four shows in the Coventry Cathedral ruins last week. The performances followed on from their 2019 UK tour, which took place across April and May.

After their return to home turf, a councillor called for Terry Hall and co to receive recognition for their contribution to the city. Cllr Ed Ruane said the Ska outfit should be “publicly recognised for putting Coventry on the map”.

“I was lucky enough to watch them perform last week at the Cathedral Ruins which was a beautiful backdrop,” he said of the recent gigs.

“Freedom of the City would be a fitting tribute and I’m surprised it hasn’t already happened as it’s so well deserved.”

Discussing the importance of the band’s material in modern times, Ruane added: “Certainly in 2019, with the country so divided, the music of the Specials is more relevant than ever.

“The Specials is as fresh and relevant now as we live through another age of austerity.”

Earlier this year, The Specials were recognised by Los Angeles City Council – with “The Specials Day” taking place in the Californian city in May. The group said in a statement that they were “delighted” with the nod, as LA is home to “some of the warmest and most enthusiastic audiences in the world”.

Meanwhile, The Specials are set to return to London for an appearance at the new Gunnersville concert series. Taking place in September, the shows will also welcome the likes of Doves and You Me At Six across three days.