Covid-free Guernsey holds one of Europe’s only music festivals this summer

Guernsey has held one of Europe’s only music festivals this summer, after remaining Covid-19 free since May.

Roughly 3,500 islanders were able to attend the Vale Earth Fair over the bank holiday weekend, with a mixture of bands, choirs and DJs playing the event in the grounds of the 600-year-old Vale Castle.

The Channel Islands territory ended social distancing in June, but pandemic border restrictions meant that all the performers were from the Bailiwick of Guernsey, as the BBC reports.

It marked the latest edition of the Vale Earth Fair, which has provided islanders with 12 hours of live music for 44 years.

The only non-socially distanced festival in the British Isles this year @valeearthfair welcomed 3,000 islanders for a day of music and celebration in #Guernsey. I reported on it this morning for @BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/ZHf0lNR87l — Euan Duncan (@EuanDuncanGSY) August 31, 2020

Organiser Yannic Bearder told the BBC: “It was a great day, lots of people out celebrating in the sun.

“It was unfortunate we had to turn some people away at the door towards the end of the day, but we can only let so many people on the site.

“It was amazing to see all those local acts and our thanks to them as well as all the volunteers who help us put on the festival.”

In contrast, Reading and Leeds attendees were treated to a virtual celebration of the festival last weekend after coronavirus forced its cancellation this year.

Classic festival sets from Billie Eilish, Radiohead, Foo Fighters and more were aired on iPlayer to mark what would’ve been the 2020 edition of the August bank holiday festivals.