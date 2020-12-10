Crack Cloud’s Daniel Robertson announces debut album as Peace Chord

Peace Chord, the solo project of Crack Cloud member Daniel Robertson, has announced the forthcoming release of his debut album for early next year.

The self-titled album will be released on February 5 through Tin Angel. Coinciding with the album announcement, Robertson has shared the self-directed music video for his single, ‘Empty In This House’. Watch the clip below:

Robertson previously shared the single, ‘Crescent Of Sun’, under the Peace Chord moniker in November. Both tracks exhibit a stark contrast to his work with Crack Cloud, swapping out the collective’s art-punk sound for a less intense, ambient feel.

In a statement on his Bandcamp, Robertson explained how the album was mostly written and recorded in the home he shares with the other members of Crack Cloud.

“In that ramshackle space I found stillness for the first time after three years of oscillation; between harm-reduction work in overdose prevention sites and low-barrier shelters, and tour with Crack Cloud,” he said.

“In the stillness of that space, I was afforded time to reflect on the thoughts and experiences that had gone unseen: Loss of love. The dying of my grandfather. The dying of friends to overdose. Seeing new countries. Bearing witness to celebration and trauma.”

The tracklist for ‘Peace Chord’ is:

1. ‘Seventy Times Seven’

2. ‘Empty In This House’

3. ‘Spectral Processor’

4. ‘Juno’

5. ‘Omphalomancy’

6. ‘Memo’

7. ‘Crescent Of Sun’