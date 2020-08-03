Cradle Of Filth are releasing their own brand of “satanic” teas – you can see the two new creations below.

According to Kerrang!, the Suffolk metal band said they came up with the concept of the teas whilst recording their upcoming album after they were “provided with some fine-tasting satanic teas” from a company called Pitch Black North.

After deciding to collaborate with the company on their own version of the teas, the group said the products were “tea-sed into our collective skulls that a collaboration should be afoot.”

They continued: “If anything this weird space of time known as ‘lockdown’ has taught us, is that literally everything can be mollified with a really good cup of tea.”

Cradle of Filth and Pitch Black North @pitchblacknorth (https://t.co/SyZCL4QEF3 ) presents DARK BLOOD and SWEETEST MALEFICIA TEA! Steeped in Filth. Order here: https://t.co/KFOrJrtkyM pic.twitter.com/imkQ6Nmf8R — Cradle of Filth (@CradleofFilth) July 25, 2020

The two teas are based on Cradle Of Filth songs and are for different emotions, “one for uplift, one for the wind-down,” according to the group.

One of the teas, ‘Dark Blood’ is a “proper English black tea” whereas ‘Sweetest Malefica’ is a blackberry and vanilla flavoured tea.

In a statement, the group said: “These expertly crafted beverages are not only bursting with maleficent flavour, but they also swim abrim with genuine witchcraft, having been brewed under all the right stars.”

Late last year, Cradle Of Filth praised Billie Eilish after the teenager wore a custom made t-shirt featuring a combination of metal legends.

Cradle Of Filth also posted a picture of Eilish in the custom metal shirt, writing: “Whatever you think of Billie Eilish, she’s got some seriously good taste in gothic-tinged music if a coat made from Type O Negative, Rob Zombie and Cradle artwork is anything to go by.”

