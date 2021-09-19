Cradle of Filth release ‘Necromantic Fantasies’ alongside spooky video

Cradle of Filth have released new song ‘Necromantic Fantasies’ alongside a suitably spooky video – watch it below.

“This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album,” said vocalist Dani Filth.

“It’s very cinematic, much like ‘Crawling King Chaos’ (the first single taken from the album) but walking a much more ​‘dark faerytale’ path. The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too!”

Advertisement

The track comes from the band’s upcoming album ‘Existence Is Futile’ which is set to be released October 22. Cradle of Filth will play a headline show at London’s Roundhouse on October 31.

“The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of the unknown,” Filth said when it was announced earlier this year. “The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed.

“I guess the title does sound a little morbid. But again, it’s more about recognising that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters. We all know we’re going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we possess it.”

Filth has also been entertaining the idea of collaborating with Ed Sheeran following comments he made in an interview about being “really into death metal as a kid”.

Advertisement

“I’ve actually been emailing with him,” he told Kerrang! Radio backstage at Bloodstock Festival 2021.

“He actually touched base with me. I’ve been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don’t own my own bar or village, and it’d be better if I went there. He said he’d do anything. Quite literally. He said he’s a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.”