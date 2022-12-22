Cradle Of Filth hint Ed Sheeran collaboration could finally be on the way

Cradle Of Filth appear to be hinting that their previously announced Ed Sheeran collaboration could finally be on the way.

Back in 2021, frontman Dani Filth revealed that he had been in touch with the pop star and that Sheeran had invited him “up to his place”.

“I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun,” Filth told Kerrang! Radio at the time. “I think it’d be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously, to his public, it’d be like, ‘Oh my god, he’s got this weird comical guy’, and to my public, it’d be like ‘Oh my god, this is a bit weird, isn’t it?’ But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works.”

In August 2022, the band’s frontman shared that work on the track was progressing, but Sheeran becoming a father had delayed sessions. “He’s done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe,” Filth said. “He’s not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently.”

Now, the singer has shared a new photo of the pair and producer Scott Atkins, hinting in the caption that they could have been working on the collaboration. “A little over a week ago I was having lunch with the unlikely lads, having just done something fun,” Filth wrote on the Instagram post.

The idea of the collaboration was first sparked after Sheeran revealed in an interview that he “would not be opposed to” making a metal album. In the same interview, he shared that he was “really into death metal as a kid” and had been a big fan of Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot.

Cradle Of Filth wouldn’t be the only unlikely collaboration the British pop star has landed. In February, he was joined by Bring Me The Horizon at the BRITs 2022 to perform a twist on his hit single ‘Bad Habits’. Days later, an alternate take of the track featuring both artists was released, and he joined the band at Reading 2022 to perform the song again.

In the wake of the ceremony, Sheeran also revealed that he was “going to write a song” with the band. “I got in touch with [Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I’ve been a fan for a long time,” he said.