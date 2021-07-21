NewsMusic News

Craig Charles to replace Shaun Keaveny on BBC 6 Music’s afternoon slot

The Funk and Soul host will take over Keaveny's slot from October

By Nick Reilly
Craig Charles (Picture: Getty)

Craig Charles will replace Shaun Keaveny as the host of BBC Radio 6 Music’s weekday afternoon show, it has been confirmed.

The DJ and comedy actor will begin presenting the show, which airs from 1pm-4pm, from October.

Charles, who is already known for his popular Funk and Soul show on the station, replaces Keaveny after his 14-year stint at the station.

Advertisement

“I’m made up to be able to present a brand new show on 6 Music later this year,” Charles said in statement.

“So, join me each weekday afternoon for a cup of tea, a chat and where I’ll be playing some cracking tunes from across the musical spectrum. I can’t wait to get started – bring it on!”

Charles will still front The Craig Charles House Party on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday mornings as well as The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on Saturday evenings on 6 Music.

The show will be broadcast from the BBC’s Salford studios.

“Over the years, his Funk and Soul show has become must listen radio on Saturday nights – bags of brilliant records and loads of laughter,” added BBC Radio 6 Music boss Samantha Moy of Charles.

Advertisement

“We can look forward to more of the same on weekday afternoons – with an even bigger record bag – full of music from across the genres and eras, right up to the present day.”

Other changes to the 6 Music schedule include Iggy Pop‘s show Iggy Confidential moving from Friday evenings to Sunday afternoons between 4pm-6pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement