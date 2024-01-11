Craig David and Ne-Yo announced for BS3 Ashton Gate stadium gig

Craig David and Ne-Yo have been announced as the first acts for Bristol’s BS3 Ashton Gate stadium gig this summer.

DJ Spoony will also be performing at the new event, with 10 acts total due to be announced to perform at the 27,000 capacity Bristol concert on June 22, 2024.

Pre-registration tickets go on sale today (January 11), ahead of general sale Friday (January 12) from here.

Ashton Gate’s head of venue and events, Jenny Hutchinson, said (via BBC) that the concert’s host will also be announced on today.

BBC Radio Bristol’s Joe Sims said that the day would have “something for everybody”, and the day would have a hip-hop and R&B theme.

🚨 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧! 🚨 Your first three artists are… 🥁 🔥 NE-YO

🔥 Craig David Presents TS5

🔥 DJ Spoony Presents Garage Classical@BS3LiveUK | #BS3Live — Ashton Gate Stadium (@ashtongatestad) January 10, 2024

Hutchinson added in a press statement: “We have seen such a massive demand for live music in Bristol every time we announce a concert, so we are excited to be taking this new step and promoting our own multi-artist event in what is a first for Ashton Gate. Our team has worked hard to curate this new show for the stadium, which will see ten incredible artists perform back-to-back hits throughout the day across two stages.

“Ashton Gate has hosted world-renowned acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Elton John, Muse and Spice Girls in recent years and we have fine-tuned our concert operation, teaming up with experts in the industry to ensure we deliver a truly spectacular concert. We are always proud to deliver memorable experiences for our audiences, so we are thrilled to be able to present our own show at the stadium. Ashton Gate Presents BS3 will lay the foundations for us to deliver more multi-artist shows in the future!”

The name ‘BS3′ comes from Ashton Gate Stadium’s postcode, which is home of the Bristol City Football Club and Bristol Bears.

David’s last album, ’22’, came out in 2022, and was described as “a silky R&B revival record” in a four-star review from NME. “David pays it forward to the bright young things on his nostalgia-loving eighth record,” it added.

Back in November, Ne-Yo announced details of a his own 2024 UK tour, ‘Champagne & Roses’, with support from Mario.