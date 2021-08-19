Craig David announces massive Sunderland Herrington Park show

Craig David has announced a massive show at Sunderland’s Herrington Park with a full band and special guests.

Set to take place on October 1, the iconic singer, rapper and producer will perform a number of hits from his extensive catalog, including some from his seminal 2000 debut, ‘Born To Do It’.

The ‘7 Days’ singer will be joined by a live band and a number of special guests – although it’s not yet known who they will be. Early Bird tickets for the gig are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The Sunderland show comes ahead of David’s rescheduled ‘Hold That Thought’ UK arena tour which is now set to kick off in April next year.

The new list of dates are as follows:

APRIL 2022

07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

09 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

10 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

12 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

13 – BRIGHTON Centre

16 – LONDON O2 Arena

17 – LONDON O2 Arena

19 – BOURNEMOUTH Int’nl Centre

20 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

22 – LEEDS First Direct Arena

23 – MANCHESTER AO Arena

24 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

26 – HULL Bonus Arena

28 – GLASGOW O2 Academy

29 – NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall

Earlier this year, David performed ‘Born To Do It’ in its entirety for the first time with a live band and in the original track-listing order for a livestream event.

He had originally planned to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary last August, but he was forced to cancel touring plans due to the coronavirus.

“This album means the world to me,” he said in a statement. “I wanted to do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary and as touring live isn’t possible, I couldn’t let the anniversary go by without marking it in some way.

“Sharing this album with you has been one of the highlights of my career and I never thought I would get the opportunity to do the whole album in full like this – It’s going to be really special. Thank you for all the love and support these past 20 years…wow!”

In a four-star review of the livestream gig, NME‘s Ben Jolley said: “More of an intimate studio jam session than a full-on gig, David’s live set-up is cleverly staged and filmed; the camera’s shakiness fluctuates to match each track’s energy.”

The review added: “There might not be a lockdown-led baby boom just yet, but Craig David just upped the odds.”

Meanwhile, Craig David has been given an MBE as part of the Queen’s annual New Year’s Honours list.