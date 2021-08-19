Craig David announces massive Sunderland Herrington Park show

Craig David has announced a massive show at Sunderland’s Herrington Park with a full band and special guests.
Set to take place on October 1, the iconic singer, rapper and producer will perform a number of hits from his extensive catalog, including some from his seminal 2000 debut, ‘Born To Do It’.
The ‘7 Days’ singer will be joined by a live band and a number of special guests – although it’s not yet known who they will be. Early Bird tickets for the gig are on sale now and can be purchased here.
The Sunderland show comes ahead of David’s rescheduled ‘Hold That Thought’ UK arena tour which is now set to kick off in April next year.
The new list of dates are as follows:
APRIL 2022
07 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
09 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena
10 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena
12 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions
13 – BRIGHTON Centre
16 – LONDON O2 Arena
17 – LONDON O2 Arena
19 – BOURNEMOUTH Int’nl Centre
20 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
22 – LEEDS First Direct Arena
23 – MANCHESTER AO Arena
24 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena
26 – HULL Bonus Arena
28 – GLASGOW O2 Academy
29 – NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall
I can’t tell you how much I was looking forward to this tour as I knew it would be our chance to celebrate together again after so long apart💫. https://t.co/ZaDddBrkdo pic.twitter.com/rEIRNp065K
— Craig David (@CraigDavid) December 1, 2020
Earlier this year, David performed ‘Born To Do It’ in its entirety for the first time with a live band and in the original track-listing order for a livestream event.
He had originally planned to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary last August, but he was forced to cancel touring plans due to the coronavirus.
“This album means the world to me,” he said in a statement. “I wanted to do something to celebrate the 20th anniversary and as touring live isn’t possible, I couldn’t let the anniversary go by without marking it in some way.
“Sharing this album with you has been one of the highlights of my career and I never thought I would get the opportunity to do the whole album in full like this – It’s going to be really special. Thank you for all the love and support these past 20 years…wow!”
In a four-star review of the livestream gig, NME‘s Ben Jolley said: “More of an intimate studio jam session than a full-on gig, David’s live set-up is cleverly staged and filmed; the camera’s shakiness fluctuates to match each track’s energy.”
The review added: “There might not be a lockdown-led baby boom just yet, but Craig David just upped the odds.”
Meanwhile, Craig David has been given an MBE as part of the Queen’s annual New Year’s Honours list.