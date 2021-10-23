Craig David announces new album ’22’ and shares lead single ‘Who You Are’ with MNEK

Craig David has announced the release of new album ’22’ – you can listen to its lead single ‘Who You Are’ below.

The upcoming album, which is set to arrive on May 13, 2022, is the singer, songwriter and producer’s first since 2018’s ‘The Time Is Now’, and follows his 2019 singles: ‘When You Know What Love Is’ and ‘Do You Miss Me Much’.

The title of the album is a celebration of Craig’s 22 years in music industry, which began when he released his groundbreaking and genre-defining debut album ‘Born To Do It’ in August, 2000.

Previewing the album with the MNEK-assisted lead single ‘Who You Are’, Craig has created a record with purpose that feels both box fresh and warmly nostalgic.

“It will live in the world this song,” Craig said in a press release. “It feels so authentic, it has intention. Put on ‘Who You Are’ to try and talk to someone that needs help.”

MNEK added: “I love this song more every time I listen to it, it’s so beautiful – and there’s just something about it. I wrote the hook, he wrote the verses, he really wanted me to stay on it with him and like… who’s actually gonna say no to Craig David? He’s the best ‘to do it’! This is absolutely a tick off the bucket list for me and I hope it touches the people who hear it.”

Next April, Craig will finally head out on his much delayed ‘Hold That Thought’ arena tour, which had been previously postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You can get tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

APRIL 2022

7 – Nottingham Arena

9 – Birmingham Utilita

10 – Birmingham World Resorts Arena

12 – Plymouth Pavilions

13 – Brighton Centre

16 – London O2 Arena

17 – London O2 Arena

19 – Bournemouth International Center

20 – Leeds Arena

23 – Manchester Arena

24 – Liverpool Arena

26 – Hull Bonus Arena

28 – Glasgow O2 Academy

29 – Newcastle City Hall

Craig will also perform at Halloween Town in Bedford next week on October 29, and he will also take part in this year’s Radio KISS Haunted House Party.