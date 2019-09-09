Craig David to celebrate 20 years of ‘Born to Do It’ with 2020 UK arena tour

Enter, selecta!

Craig David has announced that he will embark on a 2020 UK arena tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, ‘Born to Do It’.

Titled ‘Hold That Thought’, the tour will kick off in Cardiff on April 13, 2020 and end at London’s The O2 on April 25.

It will mark the anniversary of David’s debut album, ‘Born to Do It’, which was released on August 14, 2000. Spawning the singles ‘Fill Me In’, ‘7 Days’, ‘Walking Away’ and ‘Rendezvous’, the record still holds the title of the fastest-selling debut album ever by a British male solo act.

David said of the upcoming tour: “I can’t wait to bring my live band and TS5 shows together for this special 2020 arena tour and given that it’s 20 years since the release of ‘Born to Do It’, there will be some special surprises in there.”

‘Hold That Thought’ 2020 tour dates:

APRIL

13 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

14 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

16 – Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds

17 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

19 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

21 – Liverpool Echo Arena, Liverpool

22 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

24 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 – London, The O2

Tickets go on sale September 13 and will be available here.

Those who sign up here before midnight on September 9 get access to the exclusive pre-sale tickets from September 10 at 10am.

Meanwhile, David’s show in Los Angeles last year received a massive boost of star power when he was joined on stage by Justin Bieber.

As he performed at LA’s Roxy Theatre, the UK R&B pioneer brought out Bieber. The Canadian pop star gushed about how David had supported him through the early stages of his career.