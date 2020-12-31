Craig David named MBE among 2021 New Year’s Honours list

Craig David has been given an MBE as part of the Queen’s annual New Year’s Honours list.

Revealed today (December 31), the list sees a host of names from the worlds of sport, music and the arts recognised for their services.

Alongside David, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been knighted as part of the honours, after winning his seventh world title this year, equaling the world record of Michael Schumacher, as well as being an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and campaigns for racial justice.

Elsewhere, actor Nina Wadia has been given an OBE, while Lesley Manville has been made a CBE for services to drama and charity.

Roger Deakins has also been knighted, following his Oscar win for best cinematography for 1917.

Overall, there were 1,239 recipients of honours in the list, with 803 recognised for work in their communities.

Yesterday (December 30), it was revealed that Michael Sheen had handed back his OBE, which he received in 2009 for services to drama, so he could air his views on the monarchy without being a “hypocrite”.

“Raymond Williams famously wrote a piece called ‘Who Speaks For Wales’ in 1971 – and I took that as my starting point for the lecture as in who speaks for Wales now?”, Sheen said in a new interview with journalist Owen Jones. “And in my research, to do that lecture, I learnt a lot about Welsh history.”

He continued: "By the time I finished typing that lecture… I remember sitting there and thinking 'well I have a choice' either don't give this lecture and hold on to my OBE or I give this lecture and give the OBE back. I wanted to do the lecture so I gave my OBE back."

Craig David celebrated 20 years of his debut album ‘Born To Do It’ this year. He was set to take the album out on the ‘Hold That Thought’ tour earlier this year.

Dates for the arena tour, which wrap up with two headline shows at The O2 in London, have been rescheduled for spring 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.