Craig David postpones War Child show after contracting COVID

Craig David has postponed his BRITs Week show for War Child this week after testing positive for COVID.

The singer and rapper was set to play a gig at London’s Under The Bridge venue tomorrow (February 17) as part of a series of charity shows in the capital surrounding the 2022 BRIT Awards, which were held at The O2 last Tuesday (February 8).

Taking to his social media accounts to reveal the diagnosis and postpone the show, David wrote: “I’m so sorry, but I woke up feeling a touch funky this morning so I did some tests and unfortunately tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling ok and just taking it easy in isolation.

“Apologies to anyone coming to my BRITs War Child show this coming Thursday, it has been rescheduled and will now happen on Thursday 10th March… I hope you can all still make it!”

Later this year, Craig David is set to release a new album called ’22’. The upcoming album, which is set to arrive on May 13, is the singer, songwriter and producer’s first since 2018’s ‘The Time Is Now’, and follows his 2019 singles ‘When You Know What Love Is’ and ‘Do You Miss Me Much’.

In April, Craig will finally head out on his much-delayed ‘Hold That Thought’ arena tour, which had been previously postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You can get tickets here and see the full list of dates below.

APRIL

7 – Nottingham, Arena

9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

10 – Birmingham, World Resorts Arena

12 – Plymouth, Pavilions

13 – Brighton, Centre

16 – London,The O2

17 – London, The O2

19 – Bournemouth, International Center

20 – Leeds, Arena

23 – Manchester, Arena

24 – Liverpool, Arena

26 – Hull, Bonus Arena

28 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

29 – Newcastle, City Hall