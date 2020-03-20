Craig David reschedules ‘Hold That Thought’ arena tour to April 2021

Craig David has rescheduled his UK arena tour to April 2021 – see the new dates below.

The R&B star, whose debut album ‘Born To Do It’ turns 20 this year, will now kick off his ‘Hold That Thought’ tour next year due to the coronavirus crisis.

“UK Arena tour re-scheduled. Very happy to announce the re-scheduled dates for my Hold That Thought UK Arena Tour. Can’t wait to see you all in April 2021 for which all tickets remain valid. Please stay safe and look after each other,” David said in a social media post.

All original tickets for the tour will be honoured for the rescheduled shows with refunds available from point of purchase.

The ‘Rewind’ singer will also appear at Bands In The Sands Festival, Perranporth in June followed by a performance at Sandown Racourse in August.

The new list of dates are as follows:

Fri June 19 2020 – TRURO Perranporth Beach

Thu August 06 2020 – ESHER Sandown Park Racecourse

Sat April 10 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun April 11 2021 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Wed April 14 2021 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat April 17 2021 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sun April 18 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

Tue April 20 2021 – BOURNEMOUTH Bournemouth Int’nl Centre

Wed April 21 2021 – BRIGHTON Centre

Fri April 23 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sat April 24 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sun April 25 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

