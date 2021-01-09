Craig David to star in VELO ESERIES, a new YouTube esports series with VELO and McLaren Racing.

Craig David has been hanging out with YouTuber-turned-rapper KSI recently, marking the success of their collaboration ‘Really Love’ with a performance on Top Of The Pops’ Christmas special, and helping out at a food appeal in Westminster together on December 18.

You have to wonder if some of gaming champion KSI’s competitive spirit rubbed off on Craig David, as it’s now been announced he’s dipping his toe in the world of Esports with racing giants McLaren Racing and their partner VELO nicotine pouches.

The singer, songwriter, DJ and comeback king will be testing his mettle behind the wheel of a virtual McLaren Racing car on the official F1 2020 game. He’ll be challenged to drive against a grid of lucky fans later in the series.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Craig David is a singing sensation, pool party-throwing DJ legend and possibly the nicest guy in pop music. But can he race?

The answer is: no, but he soon will. Before hitting the esports asphalt, Craig David will have some expert assistance to master the McLaren Racing car and also be going head to head with Alex Hirschi, aka Supercar Blondie, the Australian-born, Dubai-based YouTuber and car fanatic who makes Clarkson and co look like grandpas out for a Sunday afternoon pootle.

The VELO ESERIES Bootcamp will open the show, as we see Craig and Alex taking on challenges at the stunning McLaren Technology Centre, equipped with a gym and an esports racing set-up.

The action will culminate in the final race event, as Craig David and Supercar Blondie take on the fans. It promises to be a grueling battle with commentary, reaction and analysis from esports experts.

Craig David said: “Hanging out at the McLaren Technology Centre was an incredible experience. They properly put me through my paces with F1 training and simulator practice – hopefully I’ll have some major skills going into the virtual race. A huge thank you to all the team there and to VELO for allowing me to be part of this esports series!”

The fast-growing esports world exists at the very cutting edge of video gaming, and sees amateur and professional participants competing for big prizes with real audiences. McLaren Racing, based in Woking, Surrey, is best known for its legendary Formula 1 team, the second oldest and second most successful in the history of the sport. VELO is a modern oral product which gives adult smokers and nicotine consumers an exciting and convenient way to consume nicotine on the go.

You can watch all the action from the first episode of VELO ESERIES by tuning in to the VELO YouTube channel. Episode 1 with Craig David and Supercar Blondie is now live, and the wider four-part VELO ESERIES features a star studded line-up running until April 2021.

18+ only. Compliant with covid-19 guidelines at the time of filming

About Velo: VELO is a modern oral product which gives adult smokers and nicotine consumers an exciting and convenient way to consume nicotine on the go. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.