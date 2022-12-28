CRANE Birmingham stabbing victim named as non-league footballer Cody Fisher

Birmingham Police have revealed the identity of the 23-year-old man who was murdered inside the CRANE nightclub this week.

In an update shared overnight, police confirmed that Cody Fisher – a non-league footballer and school sporting coach – was the man stabbed to death inside the Digbeth venue around 11:45pm on Monday (December 26). It was reported yesterday that Fisher had been attending a Boxing Day party headlined by Italian DJ Marco Carola.

A family member of Fisher’s said in a statement: “They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time.”

Mixmag notes that Fisher spent much of his youth playing football in the Birmingham City FC Academy, and progressed to non-league clubs like Bromsgrove Sporting, Stourbridge FC and finally Stratford Town. Stourbridge and Stratford have both shared eulogies on their websites – see the former here and the latter here – while Bromsgrove shared a tribute to Fisher on Twitter.

“All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher,” they wrote. “Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

In a video statement published by Sky News, Stratford chairman Jed McCrory said: “Players are heartbroken. He was so close, and we’re a family club… They all know each other. It’s going to be a hard one to take, this, for everybody – everyone at this club. He was so well liked. I’m just speechless. Anything we can do to help, we’ll do. I’m just so sorry for him.”

Also speaking to Sky, CRANE attendee Sydnee Power claimed to have spotted “groups of lads” who were “looking to cause trouble” at the club’s Boxing Day party. “There were just groups of lads everywhere,” the 23-year-old said, “[and] most of them looked moody… A lot of them were definitely looking to cause trouble, they clearly weren’t there to enjoy the music.”

An unnamed 18-year-old from Wolverhampton called the incident a “disaster waiting to happen”, noting to the outlet that security at the club had been slacking on the night: “Me and the friend I was with, not once did we get asked to clear our pockets out even though mine were full. I had cargo trousers on with pockets full.

“They didn’t even touch me whilst searching me, they just followed the outline of my body with their hands then tapped me to say go on through. Anyone could have brought anything in.”

Meanwhile, a third attendee stated to Mixmag: “The people seemed to be looking for trouble, it was unfair. The boy had fell to his knees and as he went to get up the person stabbed him in the neck area from what I could see. The person that stabbed him had a T-shirt over the lower part of his face.”

Upon news of Fisher’s death emerging yesterday, CRANE organisers wrote in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident. “Our thoughts are with the victim, and his family and friends,” they wrote, stressing that they are “working closely with West Midlands Police as they investigate this crime”.

In a new statement shared with Mixmag, a representative for the venue said of their security measures: “We have a thorough search policy in place for any and all patrons entering and leaving the venue. This includes the deployment of metal detectors, pat downs, pocket checks, wallet inspections, bag searches and age verification procedures. Searches are conducted in accordance with SIA guidance and best practice.

“The venue is patrolled by SIA security staff whom responded to the incident as it unfolded on the night. The relevant CCTV footage is with West Midlands Police and we are working closely with any requests to assist them with their enquiries.

“On Boxing Day we had an onsite paramedic led team as per our venue policy, who arrived at the scene quickly to administer first aid to the victim until the arrival of the Ambulance Service. We would like to extend deepest condolences to the family, friends and anyone else affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work closely with West Midlands Police.”

As a result of the incident, CRANE has cancelled its New Year’s Eve event, which was scheduled to feature performances from DJ EZ, Kurupt FM, AMA, Joe Hunt, Genesis and more. The venue’s team wrote in their aforementioned public statement: “All ticketholders will be contacted directly and refunded by the relevant ticket providers.”

The venue remains closed while police investigations are underway.