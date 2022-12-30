CRANE nightclub where non-league footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death has licence suspended

CRANE nightclub where non-league footballer Cody Fisher was murdered has had its licence suspended.

Fisher – a non-league footballer and school sporting coach – was stabbed to death inside the Digbeth venue around 11:45pm on Monday (December 26). Fisher had been attending a Boxing Day party headlined by Italian DJ Marco Carola.

The club’s licence has now been suspended by Birmingham City Council pending a full hearing to take place in the next month, according to Sky News.

Lawyers representing the licence holder did not contest the suspension and said it would use the 28 days to “reflect and assist the police with the criminal investigation”.

Three man have since been arrested in connection with Fisher’s murder.

Today the Licensing Sub Committee heard a review of Crane nightclub's premises licence which has resulted in the venue’s licence being suspended, pending a full review to be heard within 28 days.

A recording of meeting can be viewed here: https://t.co/fn7CLiryKd https://t.co/qECXUjYOmk — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) December 30, 2022

Upon news of Fisher’s death emerging, CRANE organisers wrote in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the incident. “Our thoughts are with the victim, and his family and friends,” they wrote, stressing that they are “working closely with West Midlands Police as they investigate this crime”.

#UPDATE | We can now name the young man who died as Cody Fisher. His family said tonight: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time." pic.twitter.com/xErz4SvBJ6 — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) December 27, 2022

In another statement shared with Mixmag, a representative for the venue said of their security measures: “We have a thorough search policy in place for any and all patrons entering and leaving the venue. This includes the deployment of metal detectors, pat downs, pocket checks, wallet inspections, bag searches and age verification procedures. Searches are conducted in accordance with SIA guidance and best practice.

“The venue is patrolled by SIA security staff whom responded to the incident as it unfolded on the night. The relevant CCTV footage is with West Midlands Police and we are working closely with any requests to assist them with their enquiries.

“On Boxing Day we had an onsite paramedic led team as per our venue policy, who arrived at the scene quickly to administer first aid to the victim until the arrival of the Ambulance Service. We would like to extend deepest condolences to the family, friends and anyone else affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work closely with West Midlands Police.”

As a result of the incident, CRANE has cancelled its New Year’s Eve event, which was scheduled to feature performances from DJ EZ, Kurupt FM, AMA, Joe Hunt, Genesis and more. The venue’s team wrote in their aforementioned public statement: “All ticketholders will be contacted directly and refunded by the relevant ticket providers.”

Fisher spent much of his youth playing football in the Birmingham City FC Academy, and progressed to non-league clubs like Bromsgrove Sporting, Stourbridge FC and finally Stratford Town.

In a video statement published earlier this week, Stratford chairman Jed McCrory said: “Players are heartbroken. He was so close, and we’re a family club… They all know each other. It’s going to be a hard one to take, this, for everybody – everyone at this club. He was so well liked. I’m just speechless. Anything we can do to help, we’ll do. I’m just so sorry for him.”

He has since requested that their next match, scheduled for Monday (January 2) away at Bromsgrove Sporting, be cancelled.