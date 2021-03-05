CRAVITY counts down to the release of ‘Bad Habits’ performance video

Rookie K-pop boyband CRAVITY have dropped teasers for the release of their performance video for B-side track ‘Bad Habits’.

The group are set to release concept photos on March 4 and 6, with a teaser for the performance video due out on March 9. The full video for ‘Bad Habits’, which appears on the groups ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’ mini-album, will be released on March 11.

‘Bad Habits’ features lyrics written by fellow Starship Entertainment artist Exy of WJSN. ‘Be Our Voice’ is the third installment of the nine-piece group’s ‘Hideout’ series, and was released on January 19 alongside the music video for the lead single ‘My Turn’.

Check out the schedule and promotional image below.

CRAVITY, composed of members Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin, debuted in April 2020. Despite their status as K-pop newcomers, the group have already bagged awards like New Artist of the Year at the 12th Melon Music Awards, Best of Next at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Rookie Award in the 4th Soribada Awards.

Before their recent comeback, the group had previously released two other mini-albums: ‘Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are’ and ‘Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into’.