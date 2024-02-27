NewsMusic News

CRAVITY drop music video for ‘Love or Die’, from new mini-album ‘Evershine’

It follows their September 2023 release, 'Sun Seeker'

By Puah Ziwei
cravity seventh mini-album evershine 2024
CRAVITY. Credit: Getty Images/The Chosunilbo JNS

K-pop boyband CRAVITY have released the music video for their new single ‘Love or Die’.

According to a press release for the new song, the music video for ‘Love or Die’ is a look at the CRAVITY’s “journey for love”, and shows the boyband’s “heightened confidence and dedication to their love”.

“I can’t stop this feeling / I keep falling / I only have this excruciating nightmare / But you are my only dream, love or die,” the K-pop idols sing on the chorus of ‘Love or Die’.

‘Love or Die’ is the title track of CRAVITY’s seventh mini-album, ‘Evershine’. The project is their first release of 2024, and follows their September 2023 mini-album, ‘Sun Seeker’.

CRAVITY are schedule to perform on Day 2 of We Bridge 2024, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this April.

Other artists on the line-up include K-pop girl group NMIXX, co-ed quartet KARD, boyband AMPERS&ONE and more. Tickets to We Bridge 2024 are on sale now via the event’s official website.

In other K-pop news, South Korean singer Chung Ha will make her long-awaited return to music next month, her label More Vision has confirmed. It will be her first release since the 2022 studio album ‘Bare & Rare’.

Meanwhile,BTS rapper J-hope has released the tracklist for his upcoming ‘Hope on the Street Vol.1’ album, featuring collaborations with JungkookLE SSERAFIM‘s Huh Yunjin and more.

