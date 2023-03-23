CRAVITY announce US dates for ‘Masterpiece’ world tour

K-pop boyband CRAVITY have announced the dates for the North American leg of their upcoming ‘Masterpiece’ world tour.

The Starship Entertainment group will start the North American leg of their world tour at Webster Hall in New York on June 16, before heading to Chicago’s Copernicus Center on June 18. CRAVITY will also play a show in the US territory of Puerto Rico on May 20, before heading back stateside with concerts in Atlanta and Dallas, before wrapping things up in Los Angeles.

Aside from the US leg, CRAVITY’s ‘Masterpiece’ world tour will also see the boyband perform two shows each in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Yokohama. Meanwhile, the group are set to kick off the tour in Seoul, South Korea with a show on May 14.

Advertisement

Ticketing details for CRAVITY’s upcoming ‘Masterpiece’ world tour are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this space for more information.

The dates for CRAVITY’s ‘Masterpiece’ world tour are:

MAY

14: Seoul, South Korea

JUNE

2: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka

3: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka

6: Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama

7: Yokohama, Japan, Pacifico Yokohama

16: New York, New York, Webster Hall

18: Chicago, Illinois, Copernicus Center

20: San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sala Sinfonica de Bellas Artes

22: Atlanta, Georgia, Heaven at The Masquerade

23: Dallas, Texas, House of Blues

25: Los Angeles, California, Avalon Hollywood

CRAVITY’s upcoming world tour is in support of their latest mini-album ‘Master: Piece’, which they released earlier this month. The record had dropped alongside a music video for the lead single ‘Groovy’. Prior to the release of ‘Master: Piece’, the boyband has also dropped their first-ever English single ‘Boogie Woogie’.