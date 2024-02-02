CRAVITY announce seventh mini-album, ‘Evershine’

K-pop boyband CRAVITY are set to release their seventh mini-album, titled ‘Evershine’, late next month.

The announcement was made by the group’s label, Starship Entertainment, on February 1 at 9pm KST via CRAVITY’s social media channels. The group are slated to release a the mini-album, titled ‘Evershine’, on February 26 at 6pm KST.

The post also included a teaser poster for the album, featuring a handwritten English poem in the background that reads: “In the quiet of nightfall, the beauty of the afterglow revealed itself. A reminder that even in darkness, there’s a promise of a brighter sunrise.”

More specifics, including the album’s tracklist and title track, have yet to be disclosed by the label but are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

‘Evershine’ will mark the nine-piece’s first music release of 2024. The boyband previously dropped ‘Sun Seeker’ in September 2023, led by two lead singles, ‘Cheese’ and ‘Ready Or Not’.

CRAVITY’s comeback announcement also comes shortly after the band were announced as part of the line-up for the 2024 iteration of We Bridge. The music event is set to take place from April 26 to 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Other Korean artists performing alongside CRAVITY include the likes of MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, KISS OF LIFE, AMPERS&ONE, Korean-American rapper Jessi and more. Check here for more information about the convention, festival and ticketing.

We Bridge first made its debut last year in April, featuring appearances and performances from a star-studded slate of artists such as MONSTA X, Dreamcatcher, CIX, ENHYPEN and more.