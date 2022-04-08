Crawlers announce biggest UK tour to date

Liverpool four-piece Crawlers have announced a UK headline tour set to kick off this October, after their debut UK run sold out in a day.

The rock band will play ten shows across the UK and Ireland, including a coveted appearance at London’s Scala. Kicking off proceedings at Bristol’s Thekla on October 31, the band travel through London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham, Sheffield and Liverpool before wrapping up at Northumbria University Reds Bar in Newcastle on Friday November 11.

Full tour information can be found below, with tickets available here from 9am BST on Thursday April 14. Details of the special fan pre-sale are available here.

As well as the UK tour, Crawlers also revealed earlier this week that they will embark on their debut North American tour this June. Details of that run of shows can be found here.

Crawlers – who are currently on the road on their sold-out debut UK tour – dropped the news of the headline run today (April 8), closely following the release of an official music video for their latest single, ‘I Can’t Drive’.

Dropping on April 7, ‘I Can’t Drive’ shows the band cruising together in a car through the rain – watch the video below.

Speaking to NME last month, Crawlers discussed the push of fan power and how that’s catapulted them to quick success, making them believe they “can achieve anything”.

In the interview, the band insisted their relationship with fans would be a two-way street, with vocalist Holly Minto saying: ““We don’t want our fans to put us on a pedestal. If we do something terrible, we want to be held accountable. We don’t want to be these seamless figures, because we are just people.

“If there’s anything we feel we can help them with through our own experiences, that’s something we want to share. For example, things with my identity, our relationships, growing up working-class.”

Crawler’s 2022 UK headline tour dates are:

OCTOBER

31 – Bristol, Thekla

NOVEMBER

1 – London, Scala

4 – Manchester, Club Academy

5 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

6 – Glasgow, Saint Lukes

7 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

10 – Liverpool O2 Academy 1

11 – Newcastle, Northumbria University Reds Bar