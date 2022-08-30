Crawlers announce debut mixtape ‘Loud Without Noise’

Crawlers have announced details of their debut mixtape, with ‘Loud Without Noise’ coming this October.

After announcing the project onstage at Reading Festival over the weekend, Crawlers have now revealed details of ‘Loud Without Noise’.

The six-track record will include previously released singles ‘I Can’t Drive’, ‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’ and ‘I Don’t Want It‘ alongside brand new tracks ‘Feminist Radical Hypocritical Delusional’, ‘Too Soon’ and ‘Hang Me Like Jesus’.

The ‘Loud Without Noise’ mixtape is out October 28 via Polydor Records and is available to pre-order now.

Speaking to NME about new material backstage at Truck Festival, guitarist Amy Woodall said “it’s fucking sick,” before vocalist Holly Minto explained how Crawlers have “really stretched ourselves. We have now gone the full levels of heavy, heavy music to really soft ballads. I think, in America, I had this pure existential kind of songwriting moment where I went, ‘I want to be good at this’. I think now we’ve got new dynamics, we’ve got new songs, and we’ve got a new attitude too and we just can’t wait to share music.”

The band also confirmed they’d be playing the whole mixtape on their upcoming UK headline tour “even the most depressing song I’ve ever written.”

Crawlers are set to play:

OCTOBER

31 – Bristol, Thekla

NOVEMBER

1 – London, Scala

4 – Manchester, Club Academy

5 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

6 – Glasgow, Saint Lukes

7 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

10 – Liverpool O2 Academy 1

11 – Newcastle, Northumbria University Reds Bar

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Crawlers discussed the push of fan power and how that’s catapulted them to quick success, making them believe they “can achieve anything”.

In the interview, the band insisted their relationship with fans would be a two-way street, with Minto saying: “We don’t want our fans to put us on a pedestal. If we do something terrible, we want to be held accountable. We don’t want to be these seamless figures, because we are just people.”

“If there’s anything we feel we can help them with through our own experiences, that’s something we want to share. For example, things with my identity, our relationships, growing up working-class.”