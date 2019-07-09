“Crazy is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future”- Kanye West speaks out about mental health

Yeezy also talks about the success of his shoe range

Kanye West has spoken out about the public perceptions of mental health issues in a new interview with Forbes magazine.

The rapper, who recently opened up about his own problems with mental health, claims that in the future people will be more tolerant of any conditions affecting the human brain.

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” West said. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover.”

Earlier this year, West made similar comments about changing the perception and treatment of people suffering with mental health issues on David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“This is a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle,” he said at the time. “And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not gonna push on him more.

“With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse. They do everything possible. They got us to that point, and then they do everything to make it worse.

He also called out those who chose to misconstrue him as “crazy” at the time.

“They love to write you off,” said West. “They love to cut your sentences off halfway. What you say doesn’t mean as much. Sometimes I think it’s a form of protection for me, because if I’m peeping something that people don’t want me to think about or know or say out loud as a celebrity, ‘Oh he’s just crazy.’ And then I go home. If they didn’t think I was crazy, it may be a problem.”

Last month, West sparked huge queues across the UK after his latest shoe collaboration with Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 in ‘Black Static’, went on sale.

Speaking about his shoe range to Forbes he added: “I am a product guy at my core. To make products that make people feel an immense amount of joy and solve issues and problems in their life, that’s the problem-solving that I love to do.”

“There’s a little bit of Lamborghini in everything I do,” he added. “Yeezy is the Lamborghini of shoes.”