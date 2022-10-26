Crazy Town hit out at “fucking poor excuse of a drummer” ex-bandmate

Crazy Town have posted a lengthy social media rant criticising their former drummer, Roland Banks.

After joining Crazy Town in 2017, Banks left the band earlier this year following a fallout with Seth Binzer (also known as Shifty Shellshock) – who leads the group on his own alongside a revolving line-up.

The split has now come to a head with Binzer taking to Instagram last night (October 25) to denounce Banks, calling him a “no chance 45 year old EMO screamo drug dealing bitch ass”.

“So this fucking poor excuse for a drummer was only ever in [Crazy Town] because he’s a cocain dealer,” the post read. “He played like he was loyal but gossips and creates drama like a child he also tried to use crazytown as a catalyst [to] promote and launch his own solo unlistenable music.”

Elsewhere in the post, Binzer also accused Banks of being a bad musician and claimed he was unable to learn the words to the band’s 2000 hit ‘Butterfly’.

The post continued: “I was told by band member after band member his timing as the drummer was so bad it was ruining our band and I still was loyal to him and said I love Roland but he never even learned the words to butterfly after four years pathetic.”

The post has since being deleted but a screenshot has been uploaded by a Twitter user.

Wake up babe, there’s new Crazy Town drama pic.twitter.com/DydXyJaskM — Brogan 🍒 (@BruiserBrogan) October 25, 2022

The public feud between Binzer and Banks comes after Crazy Town made their long-awaited return with ‘Leeches’ featuring Ray Garrison back in June. The single was the band’s first piece of new material following founding member Bret Mazur’s departure in 2017.

The comeback offering was followed by Crazy Town’s ‘Nu Metal Madness Tour’ where they performed in various locations in the U.S. including Las Vegas, Detroit, Colorado and more.

The group is currently on the road with their next show taking place in Shreveport, LA on November 4. Find any remaining tickets here.