Cream’s Ginger Baker is “critically ill in hospital” according to family

The drummer's family have asked fans to keep him in their prayers

Cream’s Ginger Baker is “critically ill in hospital”, according to a post on his official Twitter page.

The drummer and founder of the British rock band celebrated his 80th birthday last month (August 19).

A tweet shared earlier today (September 25) read: “The Baker family are sad to announce that Ginger is critically ill in hospital. Please keep him in your prayers tonight.” When a fan asked “Is this for real?”, a response from the official account read: “Sadly yes.”

No further details about Baker’s illness have been disclosed at the time of writing. In 2013, Baker announced that he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease caused by smoking, and chronic back pain as a result of degenerative osteoarthritis.

In July 2016, he underwent open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with a “major” heart condition. He suffered a fall at his home four months earlier, which forced him to cancel shows with his band Air Force 3.

Baker founded Cream in 1966 with Eric Clapton and bassist Jack Bruce, the trio released four albums including the influential ‘Disraeli Gears’ before splitting in 1968. Baker and Clapton went on to play in Blind Faith with Steve Winwood of Traffic and Family bassist Ric Grech, who lasted only one self-titled album.

After his band Air Force recorded two albums in 1970, Baker released 18 solo albums, most recently ‘Why’ in 2014. He has also made three albums with Fela Kuti. The father-of-three has also endured a long battle with heroin addiction, telling The Guardian in 2013 he had come off the drug “29 times”.

A documentary focused on the drummer, titled Beware Of Mr Baker, was released in cinemas in the UK in 2013.