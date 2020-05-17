Creamfields 2020 postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

Creamfields 2020 has been postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was originally meant to take place from August 27-30, but organisers have now announced that it is being moved to August Bank Holiday 2021.

“We regret to announce that Creamfields 2020 will no longer be taking place,” festival organisers said in a statement.

“We have been closely monitoring the global situation and it has become clear that it’s simply not possible for this year’s edition to go ahead. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, rest assured we will be back stronger than ever next year and we hope to see you all then.”

Important Information regarding Creamfields 2020 pic.twitter.com/D5BBJFVvVw — Creamfields (@Creamfields) May 13, 2020

They continued: “We will return August Bank Holiday 2021 (26th-29th August), and we are working hard to transfer as many of this year’s artists as possible to Creamfields 2021.”

Deadmau5, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, and Eric Prydz are among the artists who have confirmed that they will appear on the lineup for the rescheduled dates.

Those who purchased tickets for Creamfields 2020 are entitled to a full refund and will receive an email from their ticket agent in the coming days.

However, those who want to keep their tickets for the rescheduled dates can do so and will receive up to £60.00 in vouchers for drinks, food, and merchandise to spend at the event.

Last week, Primavera Sound Festival became the latest 2020 event to be postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, festivals and concerts will likely not return until autumn next year, an American healthcare expert has predicted.

In a recent roundtable discussion, hosted and transcribed by the New York Times, bioethicist and professor of healthcare management Zeke Emanuel says he has “no idea” how promoters that are rescheduling arts and music events for later this year “think that’s a plausible possibility.”

Read the full video conference transcript here.