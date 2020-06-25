Creamfields add more names to 2021 line-up following cancellation

Creamfields have added more names to their 2021 line-up following the cancellation of this year’s festival – check out the post below.

The event was originally meant to take place from August 27-30, 2020, but organisers last month announced that it had been pushed back to August Bank Holiday 2021 (August 26-29).

It has now been confirmed that tickets for Creamfields 2021 will be made available via a pre-sale tomorrow (June 26) at 9am. You can sign up here.

Advertisement

Organisers have also revealed the following new addition’s to the bill: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hannah Wants and Andy C, Above & Beyond, ANNA, Disciples, MK, Yousef, Example, Fisher and Tchami.

Promising to return “bigger than ever”, Creamfields had previously confirmed the likes of Deadmau5, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz and Martin Garrix for next year. See the official line-up poster above.

Announcing their cancellation last month, Creamfields said in a statement: “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, rest assured we will be back stronger than ever next year and we hope to see you all then.”

Meanwhile, a number of UK festival organisers have spoken to NME about the issues of running mass gatherings with social distancing measures in place.

Isle Of Wight Festival boss John Giddings called for “proper direction” from the government on how future restrictions may impact the events industry, while Y Not‘s Jason Oakley anticipated “a very strange year” for festivals in 2021.