Creamfields announce new 30,000-capacity stage as “largest festival structure in the world”

Creamfields has unveiled a new 30,000 capacity indoor main stage called APEX for its 2024 edition.

The festival, which will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend from August 22-25 next year at its usual site in Daresbury, Cheshire, is already sold out.

The festival claims that APEX will be the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world, and promises it will be paired with “jaw dropping production”. The stage will also allow the festival to extend until 4am on Saturday night for the first time.

Advertisement

The lineup for the dance festival’s 2024 incarnation has yet to be announced, although the organisers have confirmed that the arena hosts will include Teletech and techno promoters XXL.

At the 2023 edition of Creamfields, the weekend was headlined by Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto and Four Tet. Tickets for the event sold out in record time for the festival.

In 2024, there will be only one version of Creamfields taking place. This is in contrast to the last two years, when there was a parallel festival named Creamfields South, which ran over the early summer Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May at Hylands Park in Chelmsford.

Consequently, the Cheshire-hosted version was redubbed Creamfields North.

Creamfields Festival, which was founded by the club promoter Cream, began in 1998 in Winchester, before relocating to Liverpool, and finally settling on its current site in 2006.

Advertisement

In addition to the UK event, there are multiple international spin off versions of Creamfields around the world, including in Chile and Hong Kong.