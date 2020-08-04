Creamfields announce virtual festival featuring never-seen-before sets

Creamfields has announced plans to host a virtual festival in lieu of their cancelled 2020 event.

The dance-orientated three-dayer was set to take place over August bank holiday weekend (28-30), but was pushed back one year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (August 3), organisers revealed that they “will be bringing Creamfields live to your living room” on that same weekend with their first-ever ‘House Party Edition’.

“We’ve curated a line up featuring over 40 artists, picking some of the best sets from #Creamfields over the last few years including exclusive never seen before headline sets,” they wrote on Twitter.

You can see the post below.

This August Bank Holiday weekend, we will be bringing Creamfields live to your living room! We've curated an line up featuring over 40 artists, picking some of the best sets from #Creamfields over the last few years including exclusive never seen before headline sets pic.twitter.com/nV3CyOzIb9 — Creamfields (@Creamfields) August 3, 2020

Recent Creamfields performers include the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Oliver Heldens, CamelPhat, Fisher, Martin Garrix and Deadmau5. However, further details on the live-streamed content have not yet been shared.

The first acts for Creamfields 2021 were confirmed back in May, with Deadmau5, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, and Eric Prydz all on the bill. Further names are expected to be announced in the lead up to the event.

Upon the cancellation of this summer’s festival, organisers said: “We will return August Bank Holiday 2021 (26th-29th August), and we are working hard to transfer as many of this year’s artists as possible to Creamfields 2021.”

Festival-goers were able to carry over their bookings to next year or obtain a full refund at their point of purchase.