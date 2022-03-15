Creamfields festival teases expansion into Thailand

Long-running electronic dance music (EDM) festival Creamfields has begun teasing an event in Thailand.

On Sunday (March 13), pages for Creamfields Thailand began surfacing across multiple social media platforms, with the caption “Coming Soon”, and coordinates that lead to the city of Pattaya.

Further details surrounding the event, including its festival dates, performance lineup or ticketing information have yet to be announced. According to a row of corporate logos on the teaser images, companies involved are Live Nation, One Asia Ventures and Clubbing In Asia.

The event would mark the UK-founded festival’s first venture into Thailand, having previously held events in Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Creamfields’ Asian festivals have typically seen a mix of international headliners like Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto and more, along with regional acts like RayRay, KhoMa and more.

The festival, which was founded in Winchester, England in 1998, is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The franchise’s flagship UK festival is set to be held in Daresbury, Cheshire this August, with performances from Martin Garrix, David Guetta and more.