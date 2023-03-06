Creamfields North announce huge line-up for 2023

Creamfields North have unveiled a stacked line-up for its 2023 edition.
Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Tiësto and Becky Hill lead the new line-up announcement for the Cheshire festival, with Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Diplo, Four Tet and Chase and Status all set to play. Joining them will be Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong, Armin van Buuren, Camelphat and more. Swedish House Mafia had previously been confirmed as headliners.
More artists are set to be announced in due course.
Creamfields North 2023 will be taking place in Daresbury, Cheshire across the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 24-27) A limited number of resale tickets have been released owing to a number of failed deposits.
Prior to that, it was confirmed that Creamfields North 2023 had become the fastest-selling year on record for the festival.
Meanwhile, Creamfields South is set to take place from May 26-28 at Hylands Park in Chelmsford. Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Tiesto were confirmed to be headlining near the tail end of last year, while Annie Mac, Joel Corry, Example, Gorgon City and more all booked to perform. The southern equivalent of Creamfields was established back in 2021.
The line-up so far for Creamfields North is as follows:
Adam Beyer
Amelie Lens
Andy C,
Arielle Free
Armin van Buuren
Becky Hill
Ben Hemsley
Ben Nicky
BLK
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Carl Cox Hybrid Live
Chase & Status
Darren Styles
David Guetta
Deborah De Luca
Diplo
DJ Snake
Eliza Rose
Eric Prydz
Ewan McVicar
Fatboy Slim
Folamour
Four Tet
Frazi.er
Hannah Laing
Hedex
Hot Since 82
I Hate Models
Jamie Jones
Joel Corry
John Summit
Kölsch
Martin Garrix
Michael Bibi
Multunes
Nina Kraviz
Patrick Topping
Paula Temple
Peggy Gou
Pete Tong
Sam Divine
Samba Boys
Schak
Solardo
Sonny Fodera
SOSA
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
VTSS