Creamfields North announce huge line-up for 2023

Creamfields North have unveiled a stacked line-up for its 2023 edition.

Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Tiësto and Becky Hill lead the new line-up announcement for the Cheshire festival, with Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Diplo, Four Tet and Chase and Status all set to play. Joining them will be Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong, Armin van Buuren, Camelphat and more. Swedish House Mafia had previously been confirmed as headliners.

More artists are set to be announced in due course.

Advertisement

Creamfields North 2023 will be taking place in Daresbury, Cheshire across the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 24-27) A limited number of resale tickets have been released owing to a number of failed deposits.

Prior to that, it was confirmed that Creamfields North 2023 had become the fastest-selling year on record for the festival.

Meanwhile, Creamfields South is set to take place from May 26-28 at Hylands Park in Chelmsford. Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Tiesto were confirmed to be headlining near the tail end of last year, while Annie Mac, Joel Corry, Example, Gorgon City and more all booked to perform. The southern equivalent of Creamfields was established back in 2021.

The line-up so far for Creamfields North is as follows:

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Andy C,

Arielle Free

Armin van Buuren

Becky Hill

Ben Hemsley

Ben Nicky

BLK

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Carl Cox Hybrid Live

Chase & Status

Darren Styles

David Guetta

Deborah De Luca

Diplo

DJ Snake

Eliza Rose

Eric Prydz

Ewan McVicar

Fatboy Slim

Folamour

Four Tet

Frazi.er

Hannah Laing

Hedex

Hot Since 82

I Hate Models

Jamie Jones

Joel Corry

John Summit

Kölsch

Martin Garrix

Michael Bibi

Multunes

Nina Kraviz

Patrick Topping

Paula Temple

Peggy Gou

Pete Tong

Sam Divine

Samba Boys

Schak

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

SOSA

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

VTSS