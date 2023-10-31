Creed announce North American reunion tour

Creed have announced details of a North American reunion tour to take place in 2024.

The tour will take in 40 cities across the continent, and they are set to be the band’s first shows in 12 years. See the full list below.

The ‘Summer of ‘99 Tour’ will kick off on July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will run through to its final night on September 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Many of the shows will feature support from 3 Doors Down, while the band Finger Eleven will serve as the opening band at all shows. Additional support at some shows will come from Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck.

In July, the Florida band announced that they were set to return to live music next year with a ‘Summer of ‘99 Cruise’, which will sail from April 18-22 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

The band – consisting of Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti – last played live in December 2012, going on hiatus shortly afterwards. They have not released an album since 2009’s ‘Full Circle’.

The band’s current reunion comes after Scott Phillips suggested in a November 2020 interview that Creed were discussing a possible reunion: “We’re all in a good spot right now. We feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us.”

See the full list of Creed’s 2024 dates below. Pre-sale for tickets begins at 10am local time on November 1, with general sale starting on November 3 at 10am. Tickets will be available here.

JULY 2024

17 – Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

19 – Great Jones County Fair, Monticello, IA

20 – Moondance Jam, Walker, MN

23 – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, Simpsonville, SC

24 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

26 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

27 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

31 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

AUGUST 2024

2 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

3 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

6 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

7 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

9 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

10 – Ruoff Music Center, Indianapolis, IN

13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

14 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

16 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

17 – Treasure Island Amphitheater, Welch, MN

20 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

21 – Xfinity Center, Boston, MA

23 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

24 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

31 – Glen Helen Amphitheatre, San Bernardino, CA

SEPTEMBER 2024

1 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

4 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

6 – USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

7 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

10 – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

11 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

13 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

14 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

16 – Brandon Amphitheater, Brandon, MS

18 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

21 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

24 – Daily’s Place, Jacksonvilla, FL

25 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

27 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Lake, NY

28 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ