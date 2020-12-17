Creed’s Scott Stapp to portray Frank Sinatra in ‘Reagan’ biopic

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has been picked to play Frank Sinatra in the forthcoming Ronald Reagan biopic.

As first reported by Billboard, Stapp will feature in a scene that depicts the jazz crooner performing at Hollywood’s Cocoanut Grove, back when Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild.

“Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp said in a statement.

“He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

The biopic, simply titled Reagan, is due out in 2021 and will star Dennis Quaid in the titular role. Rounding out the cast are Penelope Ann Miller (Nancy Reagan), Kevin Dillon, Jon Voight and Skip Schwink. The film is directed by Sean McNamara.

“We are honored to have Scott in Reagan,” the director said.

“Scott’s known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra’s contained charisma.”

Creed’s last album was ‘Full Circle’ in 2009, having been on hiatus since 2012. However, last month, drummer Scott Phillips told Audio Ink Radio that “there has been some chatter” around a possible reunion.

“We’re all in a good spot right now. We feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us,” Phillips told host Anne Erickson.

Stapp released his third solo record, ‘The Space Between the Shadows’ last year through Napalm.