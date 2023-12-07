Creeper announce intimate 2024 UK tour: “Support these smaller venues and promoters”

Creeper have announced an intimate run of UK dates set to kick off in spring next year.

READ MORE: Creeper live in London: a pantomime of gothic spectacle

The handful of shows are in support of the band’s third LP ‘Sanguivore’ which was released back in October. Creeper will start the tour on March 15, 2024 at Dreamland in Margate. From there, they will make stops in Brighton, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Norwich, Newcastle, Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast. The final show of the tour will take place on March 28 at Furnace in Liverpool.

General ticket sale will commence on Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Advertisement

want you to know that the dates listed are a direct result of you guys asking for them in comment sections etc, we heard you! get advance tickets friday and support these smaller venues and promoters as well as us your support insures we can all keep coming doing this 🖤 https://t.co/j9NqVT8hfb — william von ghould (@willghould) December 6, 2023

Creeper 2024 UK intimate tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

15 – Margate, Dreamland

16 – Brighton, Chalk

17 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

18 – Norwich, Epic

20 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

21 – Leeds, Project House

22 – Lincoln, The Drill

23 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

25 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

26 – Dublin, Whelan’s

27 – Belfast, The Limelight

28 – Liverpool, Furnace

Speaking of the intimate tour in a tweet, Creeper frontman Will Gould said: “We want you to know that the dates listed are a direct result of you guys asking for them in comment sections etc, we heard you!”

He continued: “Get advance tickets Friday and support these smaller venues and promoters as well as us. Your support insures we can all keep coming doing this.”

In a post on their official Instagram page, the band’s helper Darcia wrote: “Before you type ‘why aren’t they playing Bridlington?’ or whatever, just know it’s because they personally hate all of those who do not live in the cities listed and they’ve done all of this to spite you.”

Advertisement

Last year, Creeper played a one-off London show at the Roundhouse, where they performed for their biggest-ever crowd as a headlining band. The show ended with frontman Will Gould being “decapitated” – echoing their infamous “final” show at KOKO in May of 2018 – which represented the current era of Creeper’s in-band narrative coming to an end.

The next day, they returned with a biting new single titled ‘Ghost Brigade’, marking their first release to arrive on Spinefarm Records.