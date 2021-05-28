Creeper announce new EP ‘American Noir’ and share new single ‘Midnight’

Creeper have announced details of a new EP, described as an epilogue to the story presented on their 2020 album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’.

‘American Noir’ is set to come out on July 30 via Roadrunner, and is being previewed by its first single ‘Midnight’.

According to a press release, the new EP is a requiem to Roe, a central character in the band’s recent second album.

Advertisement

Frontman Will Gould explained: “This new EP is comprised of material we’d written over the course of the last album. Lavish and tragic, it tells the story of the days following the death of our protagonist Roe.

“Beginning with ‘Midnight’ you’ll find Hannah and I experimenting with our voices together like never before.”

Listen to the band’s new single ‘Midnight’ below.

The band’s new EP is available to pre-order here, and you can see its tracklist below.

1. ‘Midnight Militia’

2. ‘Midnight’

3. ‘America At Night’

4. ‘Ghosts Over Calvary’

5. ‘The Drowning Room’

6. ‘One Of Us’

7. ‘Damned and Doomed’

8. ‘Frozen Night’

Advertisement

Creeper’s ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ came out last July. In a four-star review of the album, NME labelled it “a brave, ambitious and nuanced album that looks to lead the band’s fans down the rabbit hole on a new, macabre adventure”.

It added: “Turning their backs on their punk roots was a gamble, but it’s paid off. Next time around, expect Creeper to delve even deeper into the rabbit hole, to stare down the infinite void with even greater defiance.”

Since then, the band have announced the departure of drummer Dan Bratton, while frontman Gould launched a side-project called Salem.

Creeper will take ‘American Noir’ on a recently-announced UK tour this December.