Creeper announce second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ and UK tour

They're back!

Nick Reilly
Creeper
Creeper. Credit: Press

Creeper have announced details of their second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ and an upcoming UK tour.

The UK rockers, who returned in late 2019, will release the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, on May 22.

Frontman Will Gould said of the album: “The real-life time travel that music can achieve is almost supernatural. In a moment you can be transported from a bedroom in the south of England to another dimension entirely. With our latest album, we attempted to perform a similar magic.

“The concept behind the artwork came to me when I was considering the ways I first discovered music. Both Ian Miles and I have similar stories of discovering our parents’ records. Holding in our hands these battered relics of the past, playing them for the first time and experiencing the magic of them coming to life over the speaker.

Creeper
Creeper’s Will Gould. Photo: Dani Willgress

“This being the case, our album cover attempts to live up to that promise. It would fit in with our parents’ records of the past, you could find it in a dusty attic, blow off the cobwebs, play it at any moment in time and be transported.”

Ahead of releasing the record, they will also head out on their own headline tour in April. Check out those dates in full below.

APRIL 2020.

12th – Leeds, The Wardrobe
13th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s
14th – Manchester, Academy 2
15th – London, Brixton Electric
17th – Brighton, Concorde 2
18th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

It comes after they unveiled their comeback single ‘Born Cold’ last November.

Reviewing their comeback gig at London’s 229 Club, NME wrote: “As they launch into debut single ‘VCR’, a frantic burst of bedroom escape and punk snarl, it’s easy to see just how much they’ve been missed. Crowd surfers fill the air as the likes of ‘Suzanne’, ‘The Honeymoon Suite’ and ‘Down Below’ remind the room of their ability to bounce between basement intensity and arena promise while ‘Crickets’ remains one of the most powerfully heartbreaking songs to come from the UK underground.”

