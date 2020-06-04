Creeper are auctioning off a selection of special items on eBay in aid of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A number of BLM protests have been held in the US, UK and other locations across the globe over the last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Southhampton band, who are set to return with a new album in July, have now offered their support by giving their fans the chance to bid on jackets worn onstage by frontman Will Gould – as well as other band members’ past gig gear.

Advertisement

Also up for grabs are lyric sheets for songs featured on Creeper’s 2017 debut album ‘Eternity In Your Arms’, vinyl, cassette tapes and photograph prints.

The auction is set to end next Wednesday (June 10) – visit Creeper’s official eBay store to find the full listings.

All proceeds from these sales will go directly to various Black Lives Matter fundraisers including split community bail funds and radical justice organisers. Find more information here.

Meanwhile, the likes of Florence Welch, Primal Scream, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith joined the Black Lives Matter protests in London yesterday (June 3). Beginning in Hyde Park, the event saw many participants chanting George Floyd’s name while carrying signs.

Elsewhere, John Boyega received widespread praise for addressing the huge crowd with a powerful speech.

Advertisement

“Black lives have always mattered We have always been important. We have always meant something,” he said. “We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”