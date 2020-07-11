Hear Creeper cover Neil Young’s ‘Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)’

Creeper have covered a Neil Young classic as the latest edition of their ‘Sounds From The Void’ acoustic cover series.

The band have taken on ‘Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)’, which inspired the band’s track ‘Into The Black’, from their first EP.

“I’ve been a fan of Neil Young for quite some time,” Creeper frontman Will Gould said of the new cover. “‘Rust Never Sleeps’ is one of my favourite records and this song in particular was the inspiration for the song ‘into the black’ from our first EP.

“There’s something that feels very magical about this modern day classic, it seemed appropriate with the approach of our new album to cover something that influenced our beginning.”

Listen to the new cover below:

Creeper recently shared rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates, behind second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, which is coming out at the end of this month via Roadrunner.

Speaking to NME about the band’s “aggressive reinvention” on the new album, frontman Gould said: “We desperately needed a break. The year before that KOKO show we’d only played huge gigs.

“We were only playing to masses and masses of people that had never heard of us before. I love this band with my whole heart, but it’s hard work introducing it to people over and over again. We were a victim of the band’s growth.”

Neil Young, meanwhile, finally released his ‘lost’ 1975 album ‘Homegrown’ last month, which NME called “a shimmering diamond well worth unearthing” in a five-star review.

Young has also been sharing ‘Fireside Sessions’ from home during lockdown, covering Bob Dylan in a recent politlcally-charged edition of the series.