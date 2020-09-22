Creeper, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more confirmed for 2000 Trees festival 2021

Creeper and Dinosaur Pile-Up are among the new additions to 2000 Trees festival’s line-up for 2021 – check out the full bill so far below.

It was confirmed yesterday (September 21) that Jimmy Eat World and Thrice will be headlining the Cheltenham event next year, following the cancellation of 2020’s edition back in April.

Today (September 22), 2000 Trees organisers have unveiled a further 38 acts who will be taking to the stage in 2021. Joining the aforementioned artists on the line-up are The Menzingers, The Get Up Kids, Anti-Flag, Lonely The Brave, Crossfaith, Stick To Your Guns and more.

“I’m absolutely stoked with our 2021 line up and if I had to pick a favourite day it would probably be the Thursday,” said 2000 Trees promoter James Scarlett (via Kerrang!). “What’s not to love about Jimmy Eat World being supported by the likes of Creeper and The Menzingers? It’s going to be such a great first day.

“Given how bad 2020 has been for us all, we wanted to give people something to shout about and get excited for, so this week we’ve gone massive with 110 bands being announced. Hopefully it also shows people how committed we are to 2000trees 2021 and our determination to see everyone at Upcote Farm in July. See you all then!” 2000 Trees will take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire between July 7 and July 10, 2021. You can find further information and ticket details here. This comes after Creeper recently announced the departure of their drummer Dan Bratton. The former member contributed to both of the group’s studio albums – 2017’s ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’ and 2020’s ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ – as well as their 2014 self-titled EP, 2015’s The Callous Heart EP, and 2016’s The Stranger. Advertisement Dinosaur Pile-Up, meanwhile, released their latest album ‘Celebrity Mansion’ last year. Earlier this month, they shared visuals for their cover of Run-DMC’s classic hit ‘It’s Tricky’.