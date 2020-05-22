Watch the video for Creeper’s moving new single ‘All My Friends’

Creeper have shared the video for their moving new single ‘All My Friends’ — you can watch the clip below.

The track is the latest preview of the band’s upcoming second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’, which had its release date recently pushed back to July 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak. You can pre-order the new album here.

Following on from the release of the ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ tracks ‘Born Cold’, ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Cyanide’, Creeper have this morning (May 22) shared ‘All My Friends’.

Billed as “one of the most honest and revealing songs” ever penned by the band, Creeper have also shared the stark black-and-white video for the autobiographical track. Shot by the band themselves while in coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the UK, you can see the clip for ‘All My Friends’ below.

“‘All My Friends’ was written at a time of particular desperation, drunk at a piano late in the night in Hollywood, California,” frontman Will Gould told NME about the new single, which was written when Creeper guitarist Ian Miles was hospitalised for mental health reasons.

“The songs on our last record [their 2017 debut ‘Eternity, in Your Arms’] were woven from dreams of fantasy, written from a very grey reality. In contrast this song was written about a very sobering reality, only from a very fantastical place.

“Everyone had gone home from the studio for the night, I sat alone slumped over the piano in the live room and this song just fell out, it felt like it was trying to escape me.”

Gould continued: “It was a song I’d written for my best friend who could not be there with me, one that I thought no one would ever hear.

“It became clear as time went on that an important part of this record was the truth within the fiction. Hannah [Greenwood, keys] persuaded me to include it.

“It is the last song on our new album ‘Sex, Death & the Infinite Void’ and one that I hadn’t imagined people to hear for a few more months,” he added. “But considering the global situation we thought it apt to share it now.”

Creeper recently rescheduled their April tour dates for August. All original tickets remain valid for the new dates, which you can see below.

August

19 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

20 – Concorde 2, Brighton

21 – Electric Brixton, London

22 – Academy 2, Manchester

24 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

25 – The Wardrobe, Leeds

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: