Creeper promise “landmark show” at biggest gig yet at London’s Roundhouse

Creeper have announced details of their biggest show to date.

The band will headline London’s Roundhouse in Camden as a one-off date on November 4 with a show called, ‘When The Sun Comes’.

The band said of the “one off special performance”: “This will be a landmark show for our band and the community surrounding it, the likes of which you have not seen before. We hope you can join us for this… unique occasion.”

Tickets for the event are on sale here now.

Back in April, Creeper were announced as the special guests on Alice Cooper and The Cult co-headlining tour.

Alice Cooper and The Cult announced details of a co-headlining UK arena tour last year. The acts hit the road in late May and early June for six arena shows.

Speaking about the tour, Creeper said at the time: “It is somewhat surreal for us to be able to announce today that Creeper will be joining Alice Cooper and The Cult on their UK arena tour next month.

“It is a dream come true for a band like ours to tour with our heroes and people who have been such an inspiration to us. We cannot wait to be a part of the spectacle each night.”

Reviewing the band’s show in London last year, NME said: “As the silhouette of Creeper‘s frontman Will Gould – dressed as an angel – appears onstage, there’s an avalanche of elated screams.

“The moment the curtain drops, a sold-out O2 Forum is belting out its first chorus en masse: “Hiiiidiiiiiiing… with the boys in your bedroooom!” Blimey. The band haven’t been onstage for a minute, and the horror punks already have London wrapped around their skeletal little finger.”