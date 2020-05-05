Creeper push back release of new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ due to coronavirus

Creeper have announced that they have decided to push back the release of their new album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The LP, the follow-up to their 2017 debut ‘Eternity, in Your Arms’, had been set to come out on May 22.

Following the rescheduling of their upcoming UK tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, Creeper have now confirmed that they are also moving their album release day.

‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ will now be released on July 31. In a statement, the band say they “strongly believe that the launch of their new album should be an event which the fan community can share together. With production of physical formats delayed by the impact of the pandemic, the band didn’t want fans who had pre-ordered the album on vinyl or CD to miss out.

“Creeper are also passionate about planning special activity around their album launches, which isn’t possible in the current situation.”

Creeper also say they will be sharing more tracks from ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ to compensate for the delay. This includes the forthcoming release of the B-side ‘Damned and Doomed’, which will be sent to those fans who pre-order the new Creeper LP from their official store by May 11.

Creeper recently rescheduled their April tour dates for August. All original tickets remain valid for the new dates, which you can see below.

August

19 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

20 – Concorde 2, Brighton

21 – Electric Brixton, London

22 – Academy 2, Manchester

24 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

25 – The Wardrobe, Leeds