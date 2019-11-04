Creeper return after year long hiatus with new single, ‘Born Cold’ – listen now

They're back!

British punk band Creeper have returned with a new single, ‘Born Cold’, after a year-long hiatus. You can listen to the new song below.

The Southampton goth-punks, who seemingly played their last show in November 2018, shared a series of cryptic posts last week which hinted at their revival.

On Friday (November 1), the band performed an intimate gig at Club 229 in London under the guise of Fugitives of Heaven. At the gig, the band debuted their new song, ‘Born Cold’, which you can listen to below.

Speaking about the new song, frontman Will Gould said: “This song is the introduction of one of the more villainous characters from our new story. It was inspired by what the Thin White Duke was for David Bowie – a more selfish, narcissistic character.”

He continued: “Creeper was always about theatrics and cinema; as much about the aesthetic as the music. So we took it to Hollywood and made it in the shadow of some of our favourite films, where some classic records have been made, and let it become something else. In ‘Born Cold’, you can hear the DNA of the band and listen to it be transformed with the addition of some of the new elements that we’ve added to the process.”

The band have also announced that they will be supporting Babymetal on tour next February. You can see the dates below.

FEBRUARY

19 – Glasgow, Barrowland

20 – Cardiff, The Great Hall

22 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23 – London, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Speaking to NME in 2017, the band said: “We noticed UK punk-rock was becoming more straightforward, and people were dressing the same way. The spectacular, bombastic element was being stripped away.

“We wanted to re-attach that magic and look back to a time where things were more exciting. I was a massive David Bowie fan growing up, and the other songwriter Ian [Miles] was really into Metallica. We want to put that over-the-top flamboyance back into punk.”

Reviewing their comeback gig, NME wrote: “As they launch into debut single ‘VCR’, a frantic burst of bedroom escape and punk snarl, it’s easy to see just how much they’ve been missed. Crowd surfers fill the air as the likes of ‘Suzanne’, ‘The Honeymoon Suite’ and ‘Down Below’ remind the room of their ability to bounce between basement intensity and arena promise while ‘Crickets’ remains one of the most powerfully heartbreaking songs to come from the UK underground.

“‘Misery’ unites the crowd as they take over lead vocals from frontman Will Gould who can do nothing but stand back in awe before a powerfully raw ‘I Choose To Live’ is dedicated to the memory of his mum’s partner. In the space of an hour, Creeper reclaim their title as the most dynamic, interesting and daring punk band around. But there’s more to tonight than what’s come before.”