Creeper share dramatic new single ‘America At Night’

Creeper have shared a brand new single – listen to the dramatic, anthemic ‘America At Night’ below.

The song is the second preview of the Southampton band’s forthcoming new EP ‘American Noir’, after they shared first single ‘Midnight’ earlier this year.

The band’s new EP is set for release on July 30 via Roadrunner, and is described as an epilogue to the story presented on their 2020 album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’.

Listen to ‘America At Night’ below:

In a recent interview with NME, Creeper frontman Will Gould discussed the upcoming EP, and how it wasn’t ever meant to exist until lockdown taught him “how important it was to serve the fans”.

“A lot of the people that come and see us feel very lost at home, feel alone, and feel like they’re drifting a lot of the time,” said Gould. “We’ve built this community that is a safe place for you to go. We’re very protective of that.”

On future plans for Creeper, Gould added that the band are “always working and there’s some exciting things happening.”

Creeper’s ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ came out last July. In a four-star review of the album, NME labelled it “a brave, ambitious and nuanced album that looks to lead the band’s fans down the rabbit hole on a new, macabre adventure”.

It added: “Turning their backs on their punk roots was a gamble, but it’s paid off. Next time around, expect Creeper to delve even deeper into the rabbit hole, to stare down the infinite void with even greater defiance.”