Creeper share single ‘Poisoned Heart’ ahead of new album release

Creeper have further teased their new album by sharing new single ‘Poisoned Heart’ – listen to it below.

The Southampton punks release their second album ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ a week today (July 31).

Speaking of the new track, vocalist Will Gould said: “This song was the first we had written where we’d experimented with a baritone lead vocal.

“Inspired by Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave I attempted to sing in a way I had not before, combining this with a country sensibility we had established via a piano and acoustic guitar.

Lyrically this song sits in the second act of our narrative, our protagonist is realising what it is to feel for the first time.”

The new single follows recent tracks ‘Born Cold’, ‘All My Friends’ and ‘Be My End’ in previewing the upcoming second album, the follow-up to the band’s 2017 debut album, ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’.

Speaking to NME recently about the second album and the band’s “aggressive reinvention,” Gould said: “Lyrically it tells the story of forbidden love and deadly sins. There are songs about battles with alcoholism and crazy nights out.

“There’s a decadence to it all and there are lusty romantic goth songs, but there’s also a real heart to it and a real sadness to the whole thing.”

Creeper recently shared their rescheduled and upgraded UK tour dates for 2021 – they’ll now take ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ around the country in March next year.

The new tour will be preceded by a special trio of hometown gigs at The Joiners in Southampton this December, where the band will play each of their three EPs in full across the gigs.