Southampton punks Creeper have shared the second taste of their ambitious sophomore LP ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ in the form of bracing new single ‘Annabelle’.

A blistering emo-glam stomper, the track follows November’s comeback single ‘Born Cold’ in being taken from the new album, and goes on to establish its concept and narrative.

Annabelle is the female protagonist of the new album, and the track finds her meeting Roe, the male protagonist introduced in ‘Born Cold’.

Advertisement

In addition, the song was directly inspired by the band’s encounter with the notorious religious hate group the Westbero Baptist Church while they were on tour in the US.

“We’ve always proudly represented the so-called sinners, the weirdos, the outsiders and those who don’t feel like they fit in anywhere in this world,” frontman Will Gould said.

“For many of our fans, our band is the one space they feel they can fit in. So we wrote them a satanic underworld anthem, a song to sing together in defiance. As the song says, ‘You’ve got to live a little when their world just wants you sad.’”

Advertisement

The band will spend February on tour in support of Japanese metal outfit BABYMETAL before embarking on a headline tour of their own.

The dates for the ‘God Can’t Save Us’ tour are as follows:

APRIL

12 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

13 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

14 – Manchester, Academy 2

15 – London, Brixton Electric

17 – Brighton, Concorde 2

18 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’ is out on May 22, and is their second concept album following 2017’s debut ‘Eternity, in Your Arms’.

At the end of 2018, the band apparently split up on stage at London’s KOKO, but announced their return with a secret gig in November.