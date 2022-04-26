Creeper to join Alice Cooper and The Cult on tour

Creeper have been announced as the special guests on Alice Cooper and The Cult co-headlining tour.

Alice Cooper and The Cult announced details of a co-headlining UK arena tour last year. The acts will hit the road in late May and early June for six arena shows.

The tour is set to begin on May 23 with a show at the Swansea Arena, before the band play at The O2 in London two days later.

Dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham follow before the tour wraps up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on June 1.

Speaking about the tour, Creeper said: “It is somewhat surreal for us to be able to announce today that Creeper will be joining Alice Cooper and The Cult on their UK arena tour next month.

“It is a dream come true for a band like ours to tour with our heroes and people who have been such an inspiration to us. We cannot wait to be a part of the spectacle each night.”

you can check out the dates here:

MAY 2022

23 – Swansea, Arena

25 – London, The O2

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

30 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

JUNE 2022

1 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Cooper recently announced a month-long fall 2022 North American tour starting this September in support of his most recent album, ‘Detroit Stories’.

Cooper will also make stops at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia, on September 9 alongside In Flames, Lamb of God and others, and at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 24 with Rob Zombie and KISS as part of the tour. Check out the full dates here.

Cooper recently revealed back in January that he is currently working on both his 29th and 30th studio albums simultaneously – less than a year after releasing his 28th.

“One is… totally written, and we’ll be doing bed tracks for that one pretty soon. The other one is just a touch in the future, but that’s being written right now too,” Cooper told presenter and historian Eddie Trunk on his Sirius XM radio show Trunk Nation, describing his new material as “really [being] hard rock”.